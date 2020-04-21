Vancouver’s Celebration of Light Fireworks Is Cancelled For This Summer

Health officials are preparing B.C. for a summer of self-isolation and that means many events won’t happen – including the fireworks for the Honda Celebration of Light.

The Vancouver Fireworks Festival Society made the announcement Monday, saying the annual event will not take place this year.

Vancouver Celebration of Light Cancelled

The news is a direct result of the pandemic and the advice that people may not be able to gather in large groups for quite some time.

“Our team has been following guidance from the relevant government authorities and cautiously preparing for our summer event,” a statement from the society read.

The annual fireworks festival set for every July is dubbed “British Columbia’s largest event,” by its organizers.

It has been running for 30 years and brings out more than a million people annually. However, organizers said they are looking at options for “a different type of celebration in 2020.”

This comes after provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said many summer events are not likely to happen in 2020.

That includes the PNE. Meanwhile, many of these events have turned to online celebrations like 4/20 had.

