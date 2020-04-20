Artists are creating 40 New Murals On Boarded Up Shops Across Vancouver

Vancouver artists are working together during the COVID-19 pandemic to create some beauty through public murals.

Much of the city’s busiest areas have turned into ghost towns and storefronts are being boarded up. But the Vancouver Mural Festival (VMF) is commissioning artists to transform those fronts with temporary works of art.

RELATED: Canada & The U.S. Extend Border Closure For Another Month

“Connecting and supporting local artists and communities is at the core of what VMF is about,” said David Vertesi, VMF executive director, in a press release. “When we saw this opportunity for art to bring artists and businesses together in support of our neighbourhoods, we knew we had to take action.”

The festival hired local artists to create 40 murals across neighbourhoods, in the campaign called Murals For Hope. You’ll find most of the art around Robson Street and South Granville.

All artists were paid and their supplies were covered, thanks to the city, BIAs and Vancity Credit Union.

VMF is an annual summer event and is meant to kick off this July 30th, providing the situation improves.

For more stories around B.C., head to our News section.