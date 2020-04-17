Canada & The U.S. Extend Border Closure For Another Month

As the number of COVID-19 cases continue to rise, Canada and the U.S. have decided to extend the border closure.

Restrictions for all non-essential travel first began March 21st and was meant to last for 30 days. The arrangement was set to expire April 21st.

But after recent talks, both sides have agreed to extend the restrictions for another 30 days. That means the border will remain closed until late May.

“We do not feel that reopening the border any time soon is likely,” said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Friday. “My responsibility is to ensure the protection and safety of Canadians, that is what we will continue to do, and the conversation with the Americans has been extremely aligned and extremely productive.”

The Canada-U.S. border is still open to essential travel, like for the transportation of goods. The extended timeline has yet to be finalized, however.

While Canada has 31,642 cases of COVID-19, the U.S. is facing 689,588 cases.

