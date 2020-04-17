B.C. Is Preparing To Lift Some COVID-19 Restrictions Next Month

If cases continue to fall, B.C. will prepare to ease some COVID-19 restrictions next month.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Friday that B.C. is flattening the curve and has so far succeeded in not overwhelming the healthcare system.

The province has 1,575 cases of the virus, with more than 60% of those recovered. Henry had also announced 14 new cases, which is the lowest increase since March 14th.

The lifted measures could mean elective surgeries may resume within a few weeks. It could also help certain sectors resume, to help the economy get started up again.

But Henry did say significant restrictions would remain in place for some time, as social distancing is helping keep rates down.

The province is looking at two models to help predict how the virus will affect British Columbians.

It shows that if B.C. went back to 40-60% of regular contacts, COVID-19 hospitalizations may remain fairly stable. But anything more than that would likely result in a new outbreak.

Health officials must also keep a possible second wave of COVID-19 cases in mind. The province is preparing for the second wave, which is expected to happen in the fall.

“This is not the end for us,” said Henry, during the press conference. “It’s not even the beginning of the end.”

