B.C. Records Lowest Increase Of COVID-19 Cases Since March 14

B.C. health officials announced 14 new cases of COVID-19, marking it as the lowest increase since March 14th.

The minister of health Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry made the announcement, Thursday.

B.C. is now at a total of 1,575 cases with 983 recoveries – giving the province a recovery rate of about 62%.

Over the long weekend, B.C. saw 45 new cases between Saturday and Monday – a number that has previously been the average for a single day.

The province’s low numbers are thanks to many reasons, including strong leadership and the government preparing for oncoming cases, early. But social distancing has also made an impact as to how the province fights COVID-19.

“Our shared efforts to flatten the curve make a difference,” said Henry in a press release. “Each day that we hold the line, we are stronger and better for it.”

The province has the fourth highest number of COVID-19 cases, with Quebec, Ontario and Alberta sitting above.

Canada has a total of 30,106 cases with 9,729 recoveries.

