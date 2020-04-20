While 4/20 celebrations may be cancelled this year, festival organizers are hosting the event online, Monday.

420 Vancouver is presenting an online feed, through Pot TV and Cannabis Life Network.

RELATED: B.C. Is Preparing To Lift Some COVID-19 Restrictions Next Month

The party starts at 11:50 am, Monday. It will feature cannabis activists, music and clips from the festival’s 26 years.

“Roll your joints and join our protestival for a social-distancing-friendly, home hotbox session this 4/20,” states the website.

While the event usually brings out thousands of people, organizers had to cancel it due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But that won’t stop people from celebrating the anticipated event.

“So light a joint, count down, and celebrate the best of cannabis culture with us on April 20,” writes the website.

For other online events, you can check out the Vancouver Art Gallery free online “Art Connects” series.

To read other Vancouver stories, head to our News section.