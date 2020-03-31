Vancouver Art Gallery Offers Free Online “Art Connects” Series

As the city practically shuts down due to COVID-19, the Vancouver Art Gallery is offering the city a way to keep connecting through art.

VAG is hosting a bi-weekly online event called Art Connects, where people can tune in for live artist talks.

“Art has the power to connect individuals, communities and cultures,” reads a press release from the art gallery. “No matter its form, art encourages communication, broadens perspectives, enriches the mind and renews the spirit. During challenging times, art can uplift the community through enriching and culturally meaningful experiences.”

Each event will feature different exhibits. And upon registering, people can submit questions and chat directly with other attendees, during the live stream.

It starts Tuesday, March 31st and will take a look at the exhibit, “The Tin Man Was A Dreamer: Allegories, Poetics and Performances of Power.”

If you miss that talk from the Vancouver Art Gallery, you can join another one Friday, April 3rd.

