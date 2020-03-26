You Can Now Do a Virtual Tour Through Buckingham Palace

If you’ve ever wondered what it was like to be the Queen and live in Buckingham Palace, now is your chance.

While you may have stuck your face through the gate’s bars in London, you can now stroll through the palace, online.

RELATED: A Drive-In, Social Distancing Friendly Cinema Is Coming to Vancouver

The 317-year-old palace is offering a virtual tour, where you can see all the splendour it has to offer.

Visit the Throne Room, see the Grand Staircase or pretend to have a cup of tea in the White Drawing Room.

Keep an eye out for the “i” icons throughout the rooms to get more information, regarding the history of certain items and where it came from.

If you’re looking for other virtual tours to keep you busy, check out the virtual rides through Disney World. Or you can travel to other parts of the world through these live feeds.

For more things to do while inside, head to our Events section.