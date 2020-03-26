A Drive-In, “Social Distancing Friendly” Cinema Is Coming to Vancouver

As Vancouver reaches nearly two weeks of social distancing, Hot Tub Cinema hopes to make the adjustment a little easier.

This summer, they’re offering a drive-in social distancing friendly cinema, so you can still get out and have fun, without breaking the isolation requirement.

RELATED: Why It’s So Important to Social Distance, Even if You’re Healthy

“In light of arts spaces and cinemas across the country closing to aid with social distancing, We bring screen entertainment to families, delivering a fun time for all in a safe environment,” reads the press release.

Drive-In Cinema Club runs this year from Tuesday, July 7-12th, where you can watch movies from the safety of your own car.

Tickets will be $35 per car for early bird tickets. After that, it will be $40 per a car of up to five people.

The location will be revealed closer to the event dates.

Sign up for tickets early online.

For more things to do during the pandemic, head to our Events section.