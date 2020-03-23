Vancouverites Could Face Fines For Not Social Distancing

People who do not comply with social distancing could be fined up to $1,000.

City Council held a virtual council meeting Monday and unanimously passed a motion to fine individuals and businesses for not following the new rules.

However, this is a last resort that will only be used when absolutely necessary.

[Updated 12:10 pm March 23, 2020]

Vancouverites may face severe fines if they don’t comply with social distancing.

After many people continued gathering in public places this past weekend, mayor Kennedy Stewart said he has had enough.

“The time of asking nicely is coming to an end,” Stewart said Sunday. “While many residents have responsibly kept two metres away from others in public, too many people still think the rules do not apply to them. … Our message is clear: Shut down, Stay put, Save lives.”

These actions could result in up to $50,000 fines for businesses that don’t enforce people to stay two metres apart.

Meanwhile, the provincial government is looking at fines for individuals who gather in large groups.

Stewart also expressed his frustration when he heard of house parties, group picnics and beer pong happening over the weekend.

“This isn’t a game. People are dying,” he said.

B.C. health officials have ordered people to limit groups to 50 people, who must all practice social distancing. Vancouver has already closed recreation centres, libraries and playgrounds, while restaurants and bars are now closed for dining in.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau held a similar stance for those defying social distancing.

“Enough is enough,” he said during a press conference, Monday morning. “Staying home is your way to serve.”

City Council is meeting virtually, Monday, to discuss these new measures. For more information on COVID-19, read more information on World Health Organization.

