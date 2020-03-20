As families stay home during spring break, they may no longer be able to get out and head to the park.

Several public playgrounds in the Tri-Cities, as well as Delta, are closing to help stop COVID-19 from spreading.

RELATED: 500,000 Canadians Applied for Employment Insurance This Week

“The city made the difficult decision to close playgrounds today out of an abundance of caution based on direction being provided by local authorities to limit large gatherings and maintain social distancing,” CAO Kristen Dixon told The Tri-City News.

Coquitlam, Port Coquitlam and Port Moody have all decided to close its public playgrounds. However, parks and public washrooms will remain open, while sanitizing efforts are amped up.

Meanwhile, Delta Mayor George Harvie has also ordered all playgrounds to close, as well as skateparks and bike parks.

“These are extraordinary times that require extraordinary measures to keep our community safe,” said Harvie in a press release. “We need to do more to limit the spread of COVID-19 and this includes keeping our children and community safe by closing playground equipment, skate, and bike parks.”

Should All of Metro Vancouver Close Playgrounds?

Vancouver has closed many spaces around the city, so far. The Park Board has closed community centres, pools, fitness centres and libraries. Meanwhile, bars and restaurants have shut down as well.

But Vancouver has yet to make any stance on playgrounds. While Canadians practice social distancing, they should still get out of the house for a walk – unless they’re sick.

But some may worry that playgrounds are a breeding ground for bacteria.

“We have observed and received several concerns from residents that direction from the provincial health officer was not being followed in and around city playgrounds,” said Dixon.

While both B.C. and Vancouver declared a State of Emergency this week, there are currently no rules against playgrounds in most B.C. cities.

For more stories in Vancouver, check out our News section.