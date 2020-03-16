Here’s What Is Closing Across Vancouver During the Coronavirus Outbreak

As the number of Coronavirus cases continue to surge, businesses around Metro Vancouver are taking action to keep the public safe from the outbreak.

And that means many places are temporarily shutting its doors to promote social distancing.

Here are some businesses in Vancouver that you’ll find closed for now.

Shopping

Lululemon

The athletic-wear shop is closing across North America and Europe until Friday, March 27th.

“Your health and the safety of our people are everything to us,” the company tweeted.

Aritzia

The local clothing store announced Sunday, March 15th they will temporarily close all its locations until further notice.

“Based on the information we have, we feel this is the best decision for our people, our clients, our partners, and our community as a whole,” said the company.

Urban Outfitters

On the same day, Urban Outfitters also announced the brand will close all its locations until further notice. But you can still shop online through their website.

Nike

The shoe company said it will close its stores across the U.S., Canada, Western Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. It will re-open Friday, March 27th.

Lush

Lush announced they will close 258 retail stores across North America, from Monday, March 16th to Sunday, March 29th.

Apple

Apple said Friday, March 13th it will close all retail locations outside of China until Friday, March 27th. The company will still sell products online.

Pacific Centre and Richmond Centre

Both owned by Fairview Cadillac, the two Metro Vancouver malls are limiting its hours as of Monday, March 16th. They will both be open from 11 am-7 pm for two weeks.

MEC

While still remaining open, Mountain Equipment Co-op is limiting its hours from 12-6 pm each day.

Recreation

Surrey recreation centres

The City of Surrey is closing all its recreation centres, ice rinks, pools and libraries until further notice. Anyone who has registered for activities will get a refund, while library due dates are suspended at this time.

Delta recreation centres

Delta has also closed all its recreation centres, ice arenas, pools, art centres, archives and senior centres. Delta has suspended senior bus services, as well.

Vancouver Park Board facilities

Park Board community centres, pools, fitness centres, ice rinks, and golf courses are closed. All Vancouver Public Library locations will be closed as of 1:30 pm March 16 (all digital services, and email and phone reference will be available)

Attractions

Science World

While there have been no cases of the virus at the museum, operators have decided to err on the side of caution. The Main Street glass dome will remain closed until April 6th.

Gaming Facilities & Casinos

A casino operator with 10 gaming facilities in B.C. announced its closing locations temporarily. That includes Hastings Racecourse in Vancouver and River Rock Casino in Richmond.

All Vancouver Civic Theatres

Effective March 16. You can check the status of City facilities, events and services at vancouver.ca/covid19 which is updated regularly.

Outdoor Gardens and Parks

Van Dusen Botanical Gardens, the Bloedel Conservatory and the Stanley Park Train will be closed to the public until further notice.

Fitness & Activities

Cypress Mountain, Grouse Mountain & Whistler Blackcomb Resort

All 3 mountain resorts have announced they are suspending operations. Cypress Mountain is suspending operations beginning Sunday, March 15th. While the Whistler Blackcomb resort will hold off until Sunday, March 22nd. Grouse Mountain’s suspension will come into effect at 6:00pm on March 16.

Fitness Gyms

GoodLife Fitness announced its closing all locations across Canada until further notice. As of Tuesday, March 17th, membership payment will be suspended. Steve Nash Fitness Gyms along with Club 16 have also announced temporarily closures.

B.C. has more than 70 cases of the virus to date and people are being told to stay home when they can. Otherwise, it’s important to wash your hands often and not to touch your face.

