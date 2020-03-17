Earls Closing All Restaurants Across Canada Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Earls Kitchen and Bar is suspending its dine-in services across Canada amid the Coronavirus pandemic sweeping the world.

Earls made the announcement to close doors earlier this morning, joining Cactus Club, the Keg, and other notable local eateries around town. While doors may be closed, Earls will still offer take-out via delivery services (free for orders over $40) and and vows to continue paying its staff.

We are living in uncertain times and for this we want to offer some security. This is why all of our people will be paid across the company – all 66 locations across North America. Our hourly workers will be paid for all the hours they were scheduled to work. In addition, all management teams in our restaurants will be fully compensated. We know this will help to ensure the health and well-being of our people, their families and communities. ⁠

Restaurants aren’t the only ones impacted. Many retailers and facilities across Metro Vancouver continue to close daily.

That said, other local restaurants are banding together with special menus and offerings. Dominos is also offering 50% off their pizzas this week.

Starbucks has decided to remain open, but has removed all seating from the majority of its locations.