Cactus Club Cafe Is Suspending Dine-In Meals, Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

As many businesses across Metro Vancouver temporarily close its doors, Cactus Club Cafe is no exception.

Amid the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the restaurant chain announced Monday it will suspend its dine-in experience, until March 31, 2020.

“The well-being of our employees, guests and suppliers, is our number one priority,” the company wrote on Instagram. “Based on the rapidly-changing COVID-19 situation, we have made the decision to temporarily suspend all dine-in operations at all Cactus Club Cafe locations.”

However, Cactus Club will still operate as a takeaway restaurant, in which you can order dishes online.

“We look forward to being on the other side of this global pandemic where we will come out stronger than ever,” said Richard Jaffray, President and Founder of Cactus Restaurants.

Several companies across Metro Vancouver have also announced they will close its doors temporarily.

But a group of Metro Vancouver restaurateurs is banding together during the pandemic. These local businesses are offering set menus that range between $20-40, which people can get through dining in or takeaway.

B.C. has now confirmed more than 100 cases of COVID-19. Prime Minster Justin Trudeau is asking the public to stay home as much as they can.

