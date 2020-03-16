While half the city is stuck inside, several telecommunications companies are here to help with social distancing.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, many are working from home, while others are staying inside to avoid the virus.

But as a way to help stay connected and cut down on your wifi bills, some companies are offering help.

“We are waiving all home Internet overages through the end of April for those who are not on unlimited plans and have overage charges,” reads a Telus announcement.

Bell, Virgin Mobile Canada and Rogers Communications are also offering similar deals.

“To assist Canadians working from home because of COVID-19, we will be waiving extra usage fees for all residential Internet customers until April 30th. This will be applied automatically,” Bell posted on Facebook.

Meanwhile, Rogers already offers unlimited data on most of their business internet and home internet plans. But the company will wave overage fees on other residential plans until the end of May.

And Shaw is opening up its Shaw Go Wifi to everyone, “Shaw customer or not.”

“We know that it is important to stay connected, especially in times like this,” the company wrote in an email.

This comes when many organizers are cancelling events throughout Vancouver. While B.C. has more than 70 confirmed cases of COVID-19, Canada is facing more than 230.

So, how will you practice social distancing?

