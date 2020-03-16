Canada Closes Its Borders To Foreign Travellers – With Some Exceptions

In an effort to curb the Coronavirus outbreak in Canada, prime minister Justin Trudeau announced the country will close its borders, with some exceptions.

Canada will not accept travellers, unless they are Canadian citizens or permanent residents. The country will also make exceptions for air crews, diplomats or immediate family members of Canadian citizens. As well, U.S. citizens will be allowed to enter.

In addition, airlines will be given the ability to deny all passengers who show signs of sickness.

“I know this news will spark concern,” Trudeau said during a press conference, Monday morning.

However, there will be four airports across Canada that will accept international flights. And that includes YVR Airport.

Any international flight will be re-routed to Vancouver, Toronto, Montreal or Calgary. This rule will come into affect Wednesday, March 18th.

For those Canadians currently abroad, the government will support them through a program that will either cover the costs to go home or cover their basic needs while they wait to return.

Many businesses across Metro Vancouver are shutting its doors and people are being urged to stay home when they can.

The number of Coronavirus cases in B.C. has reached more than 70 cases. But as usual, the public should wash their hands, avoid touching their faces and practice social distancing.

