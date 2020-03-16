Starbucks Just Removed Seating at Every Shop Across Metro Vancouver

Don’t expect to sit and relax at a Starbucks this week because the chain has removed all its seating.

In light of the Coronavirus, Starbucks Canada is promoting social distancing by removing all chairs inside and out for the next two weeks.

“Actions will continue to evolve before COVID-19 is past us, and we will continue to prioritize what’s best for you, your families and our customers, informed by science and facts,” said Lori Digulla, president of Starbucks Canada, in a letter to the public.

Customers can still order food and drinks from the shop, but they just can’t sit and enjoy it inside the cafe.

In addition, all Starbucks locations in “high-social gathering locations,” like malls and universities, will close temporarily.

Starbucks employees who will be affected by these changes will receive “catastrophe pay.”

The coffee brand will also modify its condiment bar, as staff must add milk and sugar for you.

B.C. has more than 70 cases of COVID-19 to date. Health officials say it’s important to wash your hands, not touch your face and to practice social distancing.

