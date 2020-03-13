TransLink Increases Cleaning & Sanitization Measures Amidst Coronavirus Pandemic (VIDEO)

As the number of Coronavirus cases rise, TransLink is doing its part to prevent the spread of it.

The transit company is upping its cleaning and sanitization measures on a daily and weekly basis.

“At this time, we have not been directed to make any operational changes,” states the Buzzer Blog. “However, we are all taking steps to ensure a high standard of cleanliness is maintained in order to reduce any potential risk of viral spread.”

The company has taken a number of measures including daily disinfectant wipe-downs of any areas passengers use. That includes handrails, fare gates, Compass vending machines and seats, among other areas.

In addition, employees are thoroughly cleaning SkyTrain cars overnight. They are also spraying buses and SeaBuses weekly, using a strong disinfectant.

As B.C. reaches more than 50 cases of COVID-19, health officials are telling the public to wash their hands often and not to touch their face.

