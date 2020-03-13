420 Festival Has Been Cancelled in Wake of the Coronavirus Pandemic

In the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic, Vancouver’s 420 festival is yet another organization to cancel its event this year.

Organizer Dana Larsen announced Thursday the cannabis festival will not be happening this year.

“It is with great sadness that we must announce the cancellation of 420 Vancouver 2020, due to health concerns regarding the COVID-19 virus,” reads the statement.

This comes after B.C. health authorities recommended that organizers cancel plans for large public events, due to COVID-19.

The statement continues to say that although 420 began as a protest, “it is not a protest against health officials.”

Last year’s event brought out about 100,000 people.

B.C.’s total number of cases continues to climb, as the province reaches 53 cases of the virus. World Health Organization has officially called the Coronavirus a pandemic.

But as usual, health officials suggest washing your hands, avoid touching your face and to practice keeping a safe distance from others, during social gatherings.

