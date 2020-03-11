Cherry Blossom Festival’s Sakura Days Has Been Cancelled Due to Coronavirus Fears

The Cherry Blossom Festival is almost here, but one of its biggest events, Sakura Days, has been cancelled.

As the number of Coronavirus cases continue to escalate, organizers decided to call off the event.

Sakura Days was meant to take place April 18-19th at VanDusen Botanical Gardens. The event hosts cultural performances and a market place, bringing out hundreds of people.

But the Japan Fair Association of Vancouver (JFAV), who hosts Sakura Days, released a statement Monday, saying the decision to scrap the event was a difficult one.

“We acknowledge that the risk for COVID-19 is low and that there is high enthusiasm for our event from all participants and stakeholders,” states the release. “The decision is to ensure the long-term sustainability of this annual event.”

B.C. is facing nearly 40 cases of the Coronavirus, with than half of those confirmed in the last week. And as of Wednesday morning, World Health Organization has declared the virus as a pandemic.

However, the organization still urges people to wash their hands regularly and to stay calm.

Other activities as part of the Cherry Blossom Festival will continue.

