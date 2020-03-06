8 More Cases of the Coronavirus Confirmed Thursday, and One Has No Recent Travel History

As Tuesday saw the rise of four more cases of the Coronavirus, Thursday saw that number make an even larger jump in B.C.

Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, announced the province has eight more confirmed cases, bringing the total to 21.

As with the other cases, all are travel-related except for one. Nearly every other person who contracted the illness had recently returned from China or Iran. Or the patients have links to someone who had travelled recently.

But one of those cases has no travel links and is B.C.’s first apparent case spread by the community.

The woman is in her 50’s and lives in the Fraser Health region. She has not had contact with other Coronavirus patients or people who had recently returned from such hot spots.

The woman tested positive for COVID-19, after seeing her doctor for what she thought was a flu.

Henry said officials are launching an investigation into how the patient got sick.

“There’s likely at least one other person out there who has this disease or had this disease, and we need to find them,” she said at a press conference, Thursday.

Where Each B.C. Coronavirus Case Comes From

Of the new cases, four were from the same household with someone who had already been identified as having the illness. They all live in the Fraser Health region, as well.

Meanwhile, two other patients recently returned from Iran and the eighth patient is from Seattle. They were visiting family in the Fraser Health area.

One of those cases is linked to University Canada West, which closed its campuses Wednesday, for three days of disinfection.

And as fears around the virus continue to climb, businesses are starting to see that impact as well.

