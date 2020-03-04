B.C. Confirms Four New Cases of the Coronavirus In Just One Day

The number of Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in B.C. went from eight to twelve on Tuesday, alone.

Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.’s top medical health officer, had announced the ninth case Tuesday morning before confirming three more that afternoon.

RELATED: The Spread of Misinformation & Fear Is More Dangerous Than The Coronavirus Itself

“At least one of them went to an emergency department where they were tested,” Dr. Henry said. “One of them was in isolation already.”

Three of the people affected had recently returned from a trip to Iran, which currently has more than 2,300 cases of COVID-19.

The fourth is a woman in her 30’s who is closely connected to someone who had previously caught the virus. This case is also linked to Iran.

One patient is a man in his 50’s, while another is a man in his 60’s. The third case is a woman, whom the province has limited information on at this time.

All the new patients are currently under isolation.

Of the twelve patients in B.C., four have already recovered from the Coronavirus. Canada currently has 33 confirmed cases.

Due to the recent outbreak, Air Canada had cancelled all flights to and from China.

And the Vancouver Airport predicts they will see 1.6 million less travellers because of it. Business in Chinatown have also seen a downturn in business.

But as with most illnesses, World Health Organization advises people to wash their hands often.

For more stories in Vancouver, check out our News section.