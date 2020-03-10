These Major Airlines at YVR Are Waiving Change & Cancellation Fees Due to Coronavirus

With the rise of the Coronavirus, it’s understandable that many people are starting to rethink their travel plans.

YVR Airport recently predicted it may see 1.3 million fewer passengers coming through, as most cases have risen due to trips abroad.

Luckily, many airlines are taking action and are waiving change and cancellation fees due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Here are the airlines flying in and out of YVR that you can rely on:

Air Canada

Canada’s major airline is offering a one-time change for tickets purchased between March 4-31st for travel within 12 months. The fee waiver applies if you make the changes more than 14 days before travel. But you will have to pay the fare difference for the new flight.

WestJet Airlines

WestJet will offer a one-time change fee waiver within two weeks of travel. That rule applies for bookings made between March 3-17th for travel through to June 24th. If there is any fare difference, however, you will have to pay the difference.

Alaska Airlines

This airline is allowing customers to change and cancel flights booked between February 27th to March 12th for travel taking place between February 27th to June 1st. You must schedule the new flight before December 31, 2020, however. If you decide to cancel the flight, you’ll get a full refund to your Alaska account.

American Airlines

You can change your flights without paying a fee for flights between March 1-16th, for travel between March 1 to January 26, 2021. You must make the change 14 days beforehand and reschedule it within a year of your original purchase date.

Air France

If you purchased a ticket before March 31st for travel between March 3rd to May 31st, you can push your trip back for free. You just have to make the changes before March 31st.

British Airways Airlines

British Airways is waiving all change fees booked on trips between March 3-16th and you can do that at any time up until the flight’s departure. You’ll just have to re-book the trip within a year and pay the fare difference.

Delta Airlines

You can change any flight booked between March 1-31st for free. This applies to all flights from now until February 25th, 2021. You must book your trip for anytime before February 28th, 2021. If you cancel your flight, you can apply the value to a new ticket to fly within a year of the original purchase.

United Airlines

United will offer a free change fee waiver for tickets issued between March 3-31st, as long as they change the flight for a time within 12 months. Customers will have to pay the fare difference.

