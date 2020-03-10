Grand Princess Cruises has been sitting idle in California for days, after its passengers contracted the Coronavirus.

The latest figures show 21 new cases of the virus onboard. And yet, the Grand Princess is still set to dock in Vancouver this April.

RELATED: The Vancouver Airport May See 1.3 Million Less Tourists in 2020

The cruise ship docked in California, Monday, and plans to fly all 237 Canadian passengers to Ontario, for a 14-day quarantine.

But Chief public health officer, Dr. Theresa Tam, recommended Canadians avoid all cruise ship travel, after two ships saw outbreaks of the virus.

“It’s just an environment where people cannot separate sufficiently from each other to prevent transmission,” said B.C. provincial health officer Bonnie Henry. “And with the ongoing outbreak that we’re having around the world right now, there’s really no way to effectively screen people out of cruise ships.”

The ship is set to dock in Vancouver April 2nd, before heading to Victoria, B.C. the following day.

Meanwhile, a Florida couple on the Grand Princess is suing the company for $1 million. They are claiming the company lacked proper screening protocols, to protect them from the virus.

For more stories around Metro Vancouver, check out our News section.