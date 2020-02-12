Cruise Ship Passengers Under Coronavirus Quarantine Are Being Offered Free Porn

While cruise ship passengers are under a Coronavirus quarantine, one adult company is offering free porn to pass the time.

Miami-based company CamSoda is offering full complimentary access to their webcam services for passengers and crew (viewers usually pay for this service through tokens). Although given most crew members share cabins, this may be an awkward conversation to broach.

“They are not only dealing with the fear of infection, which is terrifying, but boredom,” Daryn Parker, CamSoda’s vice president, said in a statement. “We like cruises just as much as the next guy, but without activities or human interaction, the boredom must be crippling.”

Now, customers can interact with sex workers who will perform live in front of the camera. In order to receive the complimentary service, passengers and crew just need to send proof of travel documents to stranded@camsoda.com.

They will be able to access 1,000 free tokens to pay for the webcam livestream.

However, Fox Business pointed out that Carnival Corporation doesn’t allow access to some adult websites.

The porn offer comes after 7,300 passengers on Diamond Princess and World Dream cruises have been docked in Japan and Hong Kong because of the Coronavirus outbreak.

Of those passengers, 251 are Canadian. Seventy passengers onboard have tested positive for the virus.

