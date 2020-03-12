Riverdale Shuts Down Production After Team Member Came in Contact with Coronavirus

The teen drama, Riverdale, is suspending production in Vancouver due to possible exposure to the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Production company Warner Brothers made the announcement after a team member had come in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19. The company said the worker was medically evaluated.

“The health and safety of our employees, casts and crews is always our top priority,” wrote a Warner Brothers spokesperson to Global News.

B.C. film union IATSE Local 891 told Global News that a key cast member had fallen ill. But they did not release any more information on the matter.

Riverdale is in season four and was meant to wrap up filming for the season on April 4, 2020.

The Coronavirus has affected 46 people in B.C. so far and has been declared a pandemic.

