Vancouver Sun Run Cancels Due to Coronavirus, But Offers No Refunds

The Vancouver Sun Run has cancelled its 2020 events, due to Coronavirus concerns, but will not offer refunds to those registered.

Sun Run spokesperson, Tim Hopkins, called the cancellation decision “heartbreaking,” as it was announced Thursday.

RELATED: TransLink Increases Cleaning & Sanitization Measures Amidst Coronavirus Pandemic (VIDEO)

“We’re moving forward with something that we never imagined at the start of this year, and the start of our planning,” said Hopkins.

Organizers told participants they could pay an extra $15 to transfer their registration to the 2021 run instead. Otherwise, the event is sticking to its “No Refunds” policy.

“Those costs are incurred over the weeks and months leading up to the race. In other words, we’ve spent your money on all of the things that go into producing the Sun Run for you (think race shirts, venue rental fees, equipment, advertising, communications, etc.) and cannot refund money that has been spent,” reads a statement on the website.

However, some people are not happy about how organizers are handling the refund policy.

“It’s the right call to cancel but the fee to transfer to next year should be waived. Charging the $15 is a bad look,” tweeted Derrick Swallow.

Cancelling is understandable given the circumstance that we're dealing with globally. However, not offering any refunds, and also charging to defer registration to 2021 is pretty unfair, considering this is a unique situation, out of all our control. $50 is a lot of money for us. — Laura Lefurgey-Smith (@Laura_Lefith) March 13, 2020

So if I want to transfer to 2021 I have to pay to do that… Um nope. That’s a terrible way to handle it. — Sarah Atherton (@SarahAtherton7) March 12, 2020

Organizers have replied to many of these concerns. One tweet said they will email “all registered runners as the situation develops.”

The cancellation comes after Health Minister Adrian Dix said organizers should cancel events with more than 250 people attending. This is to avoid further possible spread of COVID-19.

Hopkins explained that 33,000 people had registered for the 10-kilometre race, set for this April.

So far, organizers from the Cherry Blossom Festival’s Sakura Days, Monster Jam and 420 Festival have also announced their cancellation. Most events selling tickets have offered a refund to its patrons.

For more stories happening around Vancouver, check out our News section.