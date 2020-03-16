Annual Vaisakhi Parade in Vancouver is Cancelled This Year, Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

The much-anticipated Vancouver Vaisakhi Parade has been cancelled this year, due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The annual event was meant to take place April 18, 2020 and usually brings out about 150,000 people.

It’s one of many events that organizers have called off to help promote social distancing, as the number of COVID-19 cases rise.

Other events include the Cherry Blossom Festival’s Sakura Days and the Vancouver Sun Run, among others.

Health officials have said organizers should call off any event with more than 250 people attending.

The Vaisakhi Parade has been happening in Vancouver for about 40 years and it’s the first time the parade has been cancelled.

So far, B.C. has reported more than 70 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

