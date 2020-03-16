These Metro Vancouver Joints Are Serving Special Menus Amid COVID-19

A group of Metro Vancouver restaurateurs is banding together during the COVID-19 pandemic by offering a Breaking Bread menu.
They’re encouraging diners to support local businesses within the hospitality industry through new set menus of $20, $30 and $40.
While some may not be able to dine-in at this time, there are other ways they can show their support—like ordering take out or getting food delivery.
The list of participating restaurants continues to grow, with more than 30 of the region’s hot spots taking part in the initiative.
Participating Restaurants
- Ask For Luigi
- Bao Down Olympic Village
- Beetbox
- Belgard Kitchen
- Bells and Whistles
- Bodega On Main
- Bombay Kitchen + Bar
- Bufala Kerrisdale
- Bufala Edgemont
- Cafe Medina
- Cantina Pana
- Cotto Enoteca Pizzeria
- Di Beppe
- Dockside
- Fable Kitchen
- Farina a Legna
- Feast The Neighbourhood Table
- Fishworks
- The Fat Cow and Oyster Bar
- Havana
- Heritage Asian Eatery (Broadway)
- Heritage Asian Eatery (Pender)
- Juke Fried Chicken
- L’Abattoir
- Lucky Taco
- Kitsilano Nuba
- Gastown Nuba
- Mt. Pleasant Nuba
- Nuba Yaletown
- Origo Club
- Pourhouse
- Tuc
- VV Tapas Lounge
- Wildebeest
New Breaking Bread menus
When: Available now until March 31, 2020
Where: Participating Metro Vancouver locations
