These Metro Vancouver Joints Are Serving Special Menus Amid COVID-19

A group of Metro Vancouver restaurateurs is banding together during the COVID-19 pandemic by offering a Breaking Bread menu.

They’re encouraging diners to support local businesses within the hospitality industry through new set menus of $20, $30 and $40.

While some may not be able to dine-in at this time, there are other ways they can show their support—like ordering take out or getting food delivery.

The list of participating restaurants continues to grow, with more than 30 of the region’s hot spots taking part in the initiative.

Participating Restaurants

Ask For Luigi

Bao Down Olympic Village

Beetbox

Belgard Kitchen

Bells and Whistles

Bodega On Main

Bombay Kitchen + Bar

Bufala Kerrisdale

Bufala Edgemont

Cafe Medina

Cantina Pana

Cotto Enoteca Pizzeria

Di Beppe

Dockside

Fable Kitchen

Farina a Legna

Feast The Neighbourhood Table

Fishworks

The Fat Cow and Oyster Bar

Havana

Heritage Asian Eatery (Broadway)

Heritage Asian Eatery (Pender)

Juke Fried Chicken

L’Abattoir

Lucky Taco

Kitsilano Nuba

Gastown Nuba

Mt. Pleasant Nuba

Nuba Yaletown

Origo Club

Pourhouse

Tuc

VV Tapas Lounge

Wildebeest

New Breaking Bread menus

When: Available now until March 31, 2020

Where: Participating Metro Vancouver locations

