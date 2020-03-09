One of Vancouver’s most popular seafood restaurants, Joe Fortes, is offering its signature dishes for a fraction of the cost.

Their lunch deal is back, with patrons being able to enjoy a selection of menu items for just $12.95.

It’s all part of Blue Plate Bonanza and it’s only available Monday to Friday from March 9-20th.

Choose between these five incredible options (all $12.95 each):

Monday: Seafood Pot Pie

Tuesday: Thai BBQ Chicken

Wednesday: Panko Crusted Haddock

Thursday: Miso Glazed Pork Loin

Friday: West Coast Fish Cakes

The eatery also just unveiled a new Happy Hour menu that you must check out ASAP.

Blue Plate Bonanza at Joe Fortes

When: Monday to Friday from March 9-20th

Where: 777 Thurlow Street, Vancouver

Cost: $12.95 per dish

