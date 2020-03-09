One of Vancouver’s most popular seafood restaurants, Joe Fortes, is offering its signature dishes for a fraction of the cost.
Their lunch deal is back, with patrons being able to enjoy a selection of menu items for just $12.95.
It’s all part of Blue Plate Bonanza and it’s only available Monday to Friday from March 9-20th.
Choose between these five incredible options (all $12.95 each):
Monday: Seafood Pot Pie
Tuesday: Thai BBQ Chicken
Wednesday: Panko Crusted Haddock
Thursday: Miso Glazed Pork Loin
Friday: West Coast Fish Cakes
The eatery also just unveiled a new Happy Hour menu that you must check out ASAP.
Blue Plate Bonanza at Joe Fortes
When: Monday to Friday from March 9-20th
Where: 777 Thurlow Street, Vancouver
Cost: $12.95 per dish
