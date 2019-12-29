Can’t get enough Italian food in your life? You’re in luck. Metro Vancouver has the all-new Oca Pastificio—dedicated to hand-made pasta that just opened up in the city’s Little Italy neighbourhood on Commercial Drive.

It’s a vision that was brought to life by two long-time friends who shared the same passions—pasta and wine. The concept is all about handcrafted pasta made with local and seasonal ingredients.

Their menu features everything from focaccia, salami and olives to risotto, orecchiette, rigatoni alla bolognese and cappellacci.

Pasta lovers have to try their fresh pasta tasting for the whole table. The experience includes six courses for $60, so you can try the best the eatery has to offer.

Oca Pastificio

When: Open at 5 p.m. Wednesday to Sunday

Where: 1260 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

