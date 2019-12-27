Joey Restaurants Is Opening A New Location And It Has Stunning Waterfront Views

The popular Joey Restaurants is opening a new flagship location on the North Shore. It will feature the brand’s same delicious taste with unobstructed waterfront views.

The new eatery is set to open its doors on Jan. 23. It will be a sprawling 9,500 square-feet over two stories, right on the Lower Lonsdale waterfront with unparalleled views of downtown Vancouver.

It will also feature an impressive 2,450 square-foot patio space. The main level of the restaurant will allow guests to see what the chefs are whipping up, and it will feature a large island bar. This Shipyards addition will be the 28th location for the restaurant group. (The Shipyards also just got a new skating rink that recently opened.)

You Might Also Like:

“We have seen significant growth over the last few years, with successful openings of new JOEY restaurants across Ontario and California,” says Jeff Fuller, CEO of JOEY Restaurants.

“We’re very excited to bring our collection of restaurants to North Vancouver and become a part of the local North Shore community. After successfully expanding east and south of the border, we knew opening a location in our own backyard with impressive views of Vancouver’s skyline would be an ideal next step that demonstrates the JOEY brand today.”

Joey menus are full of sushi, Bombay chicken, ramen and a steak and lobster ravioli. The new restaurant will also have an impressive cocktail list, including espresso martinis.

New Joey Restaurants Location

When: Opening Jan. 23, 2020

Where: Shipyards, North Vancouver

For more must-try restaurants, check out our Food section.