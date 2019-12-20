North Vancouver’s impressive 12,000 square foot skating rink in The Shipyards is open this week and it’s free for all.

Skate Plaza is officially open as of Thursday, December 19 and its hours are from 12-7 pm daily.

Skate rentals are $7 for adults and $5 for kids.

The massive rink features a powerful sound system and colourful lighting.

“You can see the skyline of the city in the background and all of these commercial amenities immediately accessible – it’s just absolutely spectacular. It’s unlike any other skating rink in Vancouver,” said City of North Vancouver shipyards and waterfront manager Lino Siracusa to North Shore News.

The building has a retractable roof, so people can enjoy the skylights – or the rain. It also has little islands on the ice to weave around.

“The way the space was designed it was really meant to feel like you’re outside and maintain that connection to the waterfront,” said Taylor Mathiesen, director of operations for Quay Property Management.

The rink is open everyday, except Christmas Day.

