24 Things To Do, Eat, See, & Buy In Vancouver This Weekend (Dec. 20-22)

Can you believe next week is already Christmas? And because of that, there’s so many things to do this weekend to enjoy the season while it’s here. With so much happening from festivals, markets, deals and shopping, you may have a tough time choosing how to spend your days.

Here are 24 things you to do in Vancouver this weekend.

Things To Do This Weekend: Holiday Events

Aurora Winter Festival Vancouver 2019

About: Canada’s largest winter festival is taking over the PNE starting this weekend, it’s sure to be a place where “holiday magic comes to life.” Attractions include a 200-feet tube slide, a skating pond, and, last but certainly not least: The North Pole!

Date: Friday, November 22nd, 2019 – Sunday, January 5th, 2020

Time: Various

Cost: $12.99 – $17.99

VanDusen Christmas Festival of Lights 2019

About: You may be familiar with the VanDusen Botanical Garden, but seeing it decorated in Christmas lights in a completely different experience. Expect a “dancing lights” show, as well an appearance by the Man in Red.

Date: Saturday, November 30th, 2019 to Sunday, January 5th, 2020

Time: 4:00 pm to 9:30 pm

Cost: $11.50 – $24

Lights At Lafarge 2019

About: Coquitlam’s largest free outdoor light display features a 1.2 km trail of lights that circles the Lafarge Lake. This weekend only, you’ll find a garden, friendly creatures, and food vendors, as part of the pre-lighting celebration.

Date: Saturday, November 30th, 2019 to Monday, January 20th, 2020

Time: 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Cost: Free

Vancouver Christmas Market 2019

About: The Vancouver Christmas Market is celebrating it’s 10th anniversary this year, and it’s celebrating it in style, with over 80 booths and a huge walk-in Christmas tree!

Date: Wednesday, November 20th, 2019 – Tuesday, December 24th, 2019

Time: 11:30 am to 9:30 pm

Cost: $8 – $15

GLOW Christmas Festival 2019

About: GLOW is one of Vancouver’s most popular Christmas events every year, and this year they’re raising the bar, with over 9,000,000 lights and over 250 food vendors on-site.

Date: Thursday,

Time: Various

Cost: $19.99

Capilano Suspension Bridge Canyon Lights 2019

About: Everyone knows about the Capilano Suspension Bridge, but the park is something else during its Christmas celebration. The park features some of the tallest natural Christmas trees, in the world.

Date: Friday, November 22nd, 2019 – Sunday, January 26th, 2020

Time: 11:00 am – 9:00 pm

Cost: Various

Steveston’s Winter In the Village

About: Steveston’s waterfront is turning into a winter wonderland this season, where you can walk through and enjoy a myriad of festive events. There will be dazzling lights, Santa visits and Christmas shopping.

Date: Thursday November 21st – Tuesday December 31st

Time: Varies

Cost: Varies

Stanley Park Bright Nights Christmas Train 2019

About: Everyone knows about the Capilano Suspension Bridge, but the park is something else during its Christmas celebration. The park features some of the tallest natural Christmas trees, in the world.

Date: Friday, November 22nd, 2019 – Sunday, January 26th, 2020

Time: 11:00 am – 9:00 pm

Cost: Various

Burnaby Village Museum Heritage Christmas 2019

About: One of the more unique Christmas experiences in Metro Vancouver, Burnaby Village Museum’s Heritage Christmas is what spending Christmas in a charming 1920s town would be like.

Date: Saturday, November 23rd, 2019 – Friday, January 3rd, 2019

Time: Various

Cost: Free

The Peak of Christmas At Grouse Mountain 2019

About: If you ever thought about what it’d be like to spend Christmas in the North Pole, Grouse Mountain’s Peak of Christmas celebration might be the closet you can get. With sleigh-rides, reindeer, and a gingerbread village, it’s truly a winter wonderland

Date: Friday, November 22nd, 2019 – Sunday, January 5th, 2019

Time: Various

Cost: Various

Dundarave Christmas Festival

About: This annual festive event features live music and a tree display every Saturday until New Year’s. Head to West Vancouver to see the dozens of Christmas trees lined up along the beach.

Date: Saturday, November 30 – Tuesday, December 31, 2019

Time: Varies

Cost: Free

Gastown Not-So-Silent-Nights

About: Gastown is bringing the holidays to life with a series of Not-So-Silent-Nights. Over four evenings, Gastown’s shops will be open later and there will be entertainment happening around the streets. That includes a scavenger hunt and live music, among other things.

Date: Friday, December 20, 2019

Time: 5-8 pm

Cost: Free

RELATED: The 20 Best Christmas Events In Metro Vancouver To Check Out, Sorted By Price

Things To Do This Weekend: Culture

Home Alone at The Orpheum Theatre

About: Watch the holiday classic on the big screen this year at the Orpheum Theatre. Alongside the film, Vancouver Symphony Orchestra will be playing live music, so you can have a Merry Christmas, ya filthy animal!

Date: Friday December 20, 2019

Time: 7 pm

Cost: Free

Hogsmeade Station

About: Transport yourself to another world by entering this Chilliwack house. B.C. couple Katharine and Johnathan Wall decorate their house every year for Halloween, but this year they’re opening it up for the holidays as well. With a donation, you can visit the enchanted house and feel like you’re more than a muggle for the day.

Date: Friday, December 20, 2019

Time: 4:30-10 pm

Cost: By Donation

Chaos Space Pop-Up

About: This pop-up event features 24 different backdrops, each worthy of your Instagram. The general theme, however, focuses on “light and darkness, space and obscurity.”

Date: Now until Tuesday, December 31st, 2019.

Time: Various

Cost: $28 (Adult) / $15 (Children)

Cirque Du Soleil: LUZIA

About: From an old movie set and the ocean to a smoky dance hall or an arid desert, LUZIA cleverly brings to the stage multiple places, faces, and sounds of Mexico taken from both tradition and modernity. (This week, Cirque Du Soleil extended their stay until late late December!)

Date: Thursday October 3rd, 2019 – Sunday December 29th, 2019

Time: Various

Cost: Starting at $54

Cats & Dogs at Science World 2019

About: If you’re cat and dog lover, or just an avid learner, you’ll love this Science World exhibit, which seeks to help you learn about our feline and canine companions scientifically, sociologically, and culturally.

Date: Now until Sunday, January 5th, 2020

Time: Various

Cost: Regular Admission

Things To Do This Weekend: Food & Sales

Umai Savory Hot Dogs

About: Umai Savory Hot Dogs is hosting its grand re-opening this week and until Sunday, you can get in on the meat stick deal. The first 100 customers to arrive each day will get to choose between a buy-one-get-one-free deal or receive 20% off your purchase.

Date: Now until Sunday, December 22

Time: 11:30 am-9:30 pm

Cost: Varies

Potters Christmas Store

About: We’re getting close to Christmas, and if you’re already thinking about decorations, this might be the perfect place to start. The store is 28,000 square-feet, making it the biggest in British Columbia. Santa himself may or may not be there.

Date: Now Open

Time: Various

Cost: Free

Bad Santa Brunch

About: Connect with your inner Bad Santa this year and join the Bad Santa brunch. Here, you can fill up on a delicious breakfast along with mimosas at this holiday-themed 19+ event.

Date: Sunday, December 22, 2019

Time: 2 pm

Cost: $25

H Tasting Lounge Winterlust Dome Pop-Up

About: Coal Harbour’s H Tasting Lounge is hosting an exclusive one-of-a-kind experience where you and your squad can dine on their outdoor patio, in a “chic snow globe” next to the fire.

Time: Friday, December 13th to Sunday, January 19th

Cost: $200 minimum order (up to 6 people)

McArthurGlen Christmas 2019

About: The McArthurGlen Designer Outlets kicked off their Christmas season last week, and more are on the way. In the meantime, take advantage of the various holiday sales that are now in effect!

Date: Starting Thursday, November 21st, 2019

Time: Various

New Westminster Winter Farmers Market

About: The New West Farmers Market’s first winter market is back this Saturday. Expect to see a wide variety of produce, plants, crafts, and live entertainment.

Date: Saturday, November 2nd, 2019 to Saturday, April, 18th, 2020

Time: 11:00 am to 3:00 pm

Cost: Free

Craft Cycle Vancouver Beer Tour

About: Vancouver Beer Bike Tour, hosted by Canadian Craft Tours, is an exciting way to travel between some of North Vancouver’s most popular breweries.

Date: Saturday March 9th, 2019 – Monday December 30th, 2019

Time: Various

Cost: $45

To find more great events to check out in Vancouver, explore our Events section!