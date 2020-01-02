10 Newly-Opened Places To Get Great Food, Dessert, & Drinks In Metro Vancouver

Vancouver is known for a lot of things, and one such thing is that we have a wide variety of options for food, and the handful of new restaurants that have opened recently reflects that.

Here’s a brief look at 10 great places to get great food that recently opened in Metro Vancouver. (Click the name for a more detailed look of each.)

10 New Vancouver Restaurants

If you’ve stepped foot in the Vancouver Art Gallery recently and noticed people heading upstairs a lot, it’s likely because of the gallery’s new 1931 Gallery Bistro. The restaurant has a dynamic range of options, from on-the-go breakfast options to short ribs, crème brûlée, and cocktails.

Type of Food: Breakfast, Lunch, & Dinner

Location: 750 Hornby Street, Vancouver

Coquitlam has a new cafe for sweets and drinks, and it’s got a very unique and interesting look, as its walls are decorated with a plethora of sneakers. Go for the unique atmosphere, but stay for the treats, which range from macarons and mochi to specialty coffees and teas.

Type of Food: Sweets & Drinks

Location: 341 North Road Unit E, Coquitlam

Have your cake, and eat it, too, at Lotus Cake Boutique’s new location in Burnaby. They specialize in decadent multi-layered cakes for special occasions, but their shops also have cakes by the slice, swiss rolls, and artisinal croissants, and more. (And drinks, of course.)

Type of Food: Cakes & Pastries

Location: 4352 Beresford Street, Burnaby

Hello, Mello! Recently opened in the Chinatown neighbourhood, Mello is one of Downtown Vancouver’s newest cafes, serving great doughnuts (lemon curd and chocolate pudding, to name a few), caffeine, other hot drinks, and even soft-serve ice cream.

Type of Food: Sweets & Drinks

Location: 223 East Pender Street, Vancouver

Mi Casa Mexicana opened in early December, taking over the space previously held by Hideaway Eatery & Bar, and the house has a very wide selection of handcrafted Mexican food and tacos, such as chicken, beef, lamb, pork, tinga, suadero, and cochinita pibil tacos.

Type of Food: Mexican

Location: 2015 Burrard Street, Vancouver

If you’ve never tried Japanese fried chicken before, this is a great place to pop your cherry. Introduced first as a food truck, Mogu has opened up a brick-and-mortar restaurant on Commercial Drive, and it’s great place for Japanese street eats of all kinds.

Type of Food: Japanese

Location: 1012 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Korean BBQ. Seafood pancakes. Kimchi fried rice. Burnaby’s new Na-Re Korean Kitchen has all the greatest hits in Korean cuisine, so if you’re a fan of Korean food, this is a place that should be on your list. Na-Re is also a great place to try out Korean fried chicken, either before or after you try out the Japanese fried chicken at Mogu (see above).

Type of Food: Korean

Location: 7413 Edmonds Street, Burnaby

Whether it be focaccia, salami and olives to risotto, orecchiette, rigatoni alla bolognese and cappellacci, Oca Pastificio has it all. Run by two lifelong friends with a shared passion for pasta and wine, this new restaurant is all about Italian food, and it’s all handmade!

Type of Food: Italian

Location: 1260 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

After posting numerous photos of beautiful dishes on their social media accounts, Published On Main left many very intrigued and curious, so many rejoiced when the restaurant finally opened in late December. Published On Main (often referred to as Published) is your classic Cactus Club style restaurant, with dinner, cocktails, wine, and dessert menus.

Type of Food: Contemporary Western

Location: 3593 Main St, Vancouver

Lebanese food may not be something you’ve tried yet, but Zaatar W Zeit looks like a great place to get into it. The popular Lebanese street food chain has over 70 locations spread throughout Kuwait, Qatar, Lebanon, Emirates and Saudi Arabia, and the new location in Vancouver is the first in Canada!

Type of Food: Lebanese

Location: 531 Granville Street, Vancouver

This past month also saw Popeyes open two new locations, one in South Surrey and one in Langley. Popular casual dining chain JOEY also announced a new North Vancouver Shipyards location, set to open later this month, and we’re sure more new restaurants are on their way too.

For more great places to get great food, check out our Food section, and if you go check these places out, tag us in your food pics!