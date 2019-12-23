Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen just opened a new location in Langley, and if you’re feeling a bit of déjà vu, it’s not just you.

This new Langley Popeyes location will be at Unit 100 20202 66th Avenue, near the Willbrook Shopping Centre, and sits about 48 people.

Popeyes currently has locations in Surrey, Port Coquitlam, Kelowna, and Penticton,

In addition, the popular fried chicken spot recently opened a new location in South Surrey, less than two weeks ago. And that new location came just about a month after they opened a new location in Abbotsford.

More are reportedly on the way in 2020, begging the question: Are we witnessing a Popeyes takeover?

While it’s safe to assume that most people would be happy about such a takeover, it would likely reach another level if these new locations were going to be carrying their now-famous chicken sandwich.

The chicken sandwich hit stores in the U.S. earlier this year and immediately took over America. People rioted when Popeyes ran out of them across all stores in the country. A Popeyes in Houston was held up at gunpoint after a man was informed of the disappointing news.

It remains to be seen if we’ll be getting them anytime soon, but one can only pray.

