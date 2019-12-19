An all-new eatery just opened its doors in Burnaby and it’s all about authentic Korean food with a modern spin. Say hello to Na-Re Korean Kitchen.

Head to the Edmonds Street restaurant to explore traditional flavours with a more modern approach to cooking them.

Dig into a number of appies, including pumpkin porridge, corn cheese and ramen cheese Tteokboki (a rice cake served in spicy hot pepper sauce with cheese and ramen noodles). Get one of their delicious salads, with shrimp, beef tataki or bulgogi.

As for their signature dishes, they have everything from BBQ Bossam and seafood pancakes to Korean fried chicken and Kimchi fried rice.

Feeling hungry or want to share with friends? Get their 7 Flavours dish with seven Korean fillings (beef, mushroom and various vegetables) served with pancake wraps.

Na-Re Korean Kitchen

When: Open Monday to Sunday 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Where: 7413 Edmonds Street, Burnaby

For more places to eat and drink in the city, check out our Food section.