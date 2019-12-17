Craving dim sum? We’ve got just the place for you. Plus, the presentation is on point. Blossom Dim Sum has got it all going for them.

First of all, they have a beautiful mural to start things off with. You can get lots of beautiful shots here before stepping inside the actual restaurant and enjoying an array of delicious and photo-worthy dishes.

You Might Also Like:

Coconut Rabbit Jelly

This one may be too adorable to eat, but you’ll be glad you did once you dig in. It’s made up of coconut pudding with red bean in the carrots.

Red Bean Rose Bun

Will you accept this rose bun? You’d be crazy not to. Dig into these delicious (and insanely beautiful) steamed buns resembling a rose with red bean flavouring.

Hot & Sour Soup Dumplings

Orange and black dumplings aren’t just for Halloween. If you’ve been wanting to try squid ink dumplings, now’s the time!

Crab Meat Dumplings

These hot pink dumplings were designed for Instagram. To make things even better—they’re full of crab meat.

Blossom Dim Sum

Where: 808 Bute Street, Vancouver

For places to eat around the city, check out our Food section.