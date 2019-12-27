Say Hello To Mello: Vancouver’s Newest Doughnut & Caffeine Shop

There’s a new doughnut shop in town—say hello to Mello. The joint recently opened its doors in Vancouver’s Chinatown neighbourhood.

While they specialize in doughnuts, they also serve ice cream and coffee, making it a one-stop shop for all your sweet and caffeine needs.

Their doughnut selection will not disappoint, try their brioche doughnuts or the classic old-fashioned with some soft-serve ice cream. Wash down all that goodness with a matcha latte or hot chocolate.

If you want to head over, just remember they only accept cash.

Mello

Where: 223 East Pender Street, Vancouver

