Calling all sneakerheads—there’s an all-new hangout spot that just opened in Metro Vancouver and it’s truly one-of-a-kind.

Cafe Blanc is a haven for sneakerheads—as a variety of popular brands are featured in its decor.

With the success of recent sneaker conventions in Vancouver, we’re sure this place will be a hit. The cafe features a plethora of coffees, specialty drinks, and decadent desserts.

They have lots of macarons to choose from, including: hazelnut, matcha, rose, earl grey, passion fruit, lemon, chai, dark chocolate, coffee, and other seasonal favourites.

Or try their selection of mochi, with Hawaiian butter, vegan pandan coconut and vegan chocolate varieties.

For those that love sneakers and coffee, this is a dream come true.

Cafe Blanc

Where: 341 North Road Unit E, Coquitlam

