After Teasing Instagram Followers For Months, Published On Main Is Finally Open

Published on Main is Vancouver’s newest eatery and they’ve been taunting us with exquisite photos for weeks now.

Posting beautifully decorated plates of food online, the restaurant opened its doors for business last week.

The eatery is open on Main and 20th, and serves up a list of wines and food that pairs well with it.

However, due to issues with their liquor license, the wine has just arrived, as of Monday. You can pair it with something from their dinner menu, which focuses on simple, but artfully decorated plates.

That includes items like prawn toast, pork collar, and lamb neck. Or you can even go for cocktails if that’s more your taste, as they boast an impressive menu.

This is the perfect spot for a date night or just a fancy new restaurant to check out on Main Street.

Published on Main will be open from Tuesday-Thursday at 4-11 pm, with hours extending to midnight on Friday and Saturday.

