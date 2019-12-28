Good news for those who love Mogu on four wheels—it now has its very own restaurant. Mogu Fried Chicken’s new brick-and-mortar location is on Commercial Drive.

The popular food truck is best known for serving Japanese-style fried chicken and was always found at Howe and Dunsmuir in downtown Vancouver.

It’s been open since 2012 but is not operating at the moment. Therefore, this is definitely a welcomed addition for those missing those fried eats.

They will have all the favourites, from chicken karaage and ebi katsu to their signature crispy potato korokke (and much more).

Mogu Fried Chicken

Where: 1012 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

