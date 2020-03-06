Joe Fortes Has Just Launched A New Happy Hour Menu

One of Vancouver’s top seafood restaurants has just unveiled a new happy hour menu.

Check out Joe Fortes ASAP to enjoy their selection of fan favourite dishes for a fraction of the cost. Their Happy Hour menu has all you need, with mini shrimp, lobster rolls and freshly shucked oysters.

You can also order up a Happy Hour version of their iconic Seafood Tower. For $36.95 you can get a selection of fresh seafood like oysters, marinated mussels and clams, prawns, albacore tuna crudo, scallop ceviche and ahi tuna poke.

As far as sips go, you can take advantage of their new “wines by the ounce” feature, where diners can choose from 3 oz to 9 oz of their house red, white or rosé.

New Happy Hour Menu at Joe Fortes

When: It’s available from 3-6 pm Monday to Friday and 4-6 pm on weekends. Late night hours are from 9 pm to closing.

Where: 777 Thurlow St, Vancouver

