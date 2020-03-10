Food
McDonald’s has just unveiled two surprising new breakfast menu items that include chicken.
Feast your eyes on the Chicken McGriddles and the Chicken McMuffin breakfast sandwich. Both options are available now at all McDonald’s locations across Canada, for a limited-time only.
Chicken McGriddles: Chicken served on their signature maple-flavoured griddle cakes.
Chicken McMuffin: A breaded seasoned chicken patty with a mayonnaise-style sauce and a slice of cheddar cheese on a toasted English muffin.
When: Available now for a limited-time only
Where: McDonald’s locations across Canada
