McDonald’s has just unveiled two surprising new breakfast menu items that include chicken.

Feast your eyes on the Chicken McGriddles and the Chicken McMuffin breakfast sandwich. Both options are available now at all McDonald’s locations across Canada, for a limited-time only.

You Might Also Like:

Chicken McGriddles: Chicken served on their signature maple-flavoured griddle cakes.

Chicken McMuffin: A breaded seasoned chicken patty with a mayonnaise-style sauce and a slice of cheddar cheese on a toasted English muffin.

Two New Breakfast Menu Items at McDonald’s

When: Available now for a limited-time only

Where: McDonald’s locations across Canada

For more must-try eats in the city, check out our Food section.