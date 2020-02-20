Guess whose back, back again. The popular Mango Yummy has finally reopened its doors in Richmond.

The dessert shop shuttered its two locations at the end of 2018, but it’s officially back and ready to impress guests with its array of sweet treats.

It’s at an all-new location, but will still feature its signature mango dishes. Indulge in their mango waffles, mango tapioca or their shaved ice topped off with ice cream and lots of fresh mango—that was made popular by the Richmond Night Market.

Or try their red bean and mochi with matcha ice cream shaved ice, brown sugar tofu pudding or matcha ferrero rocher smoothie. They also have pancakes with your choice of filling (mango, strawberry, banana Nutella or red bean mochi).

Mango Yummy

When: Open Sunday-Thursday from 2:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. and Friday/Saturday from 2:30 p.m. to midnight

Where: 8271 Westminster Hwy, Richmond

