Vancouver Just Got An Afternoon Tea Service Dedicated To “Raincouver”

It’s officially Raincouver season and one Vancouver establishment is offering the perfect remedy.
Notch 8 in the Fairmont Hotel Vancouver is hosting a Raincouver high tea service now through mid-April.
Much like its name suggests, it’s a super whimsical event to brighten up those dreary rainy days in the city.
Dig into savoury bites like beet cured salmon, mushrooms and bannock, crab profiteroles, seared bison, venison with foie gras and wild rice.
For more sweet options, they have a chocolate mud tart with a chocolate ganache, rainbow shortbread cookies, a berry rain drop macaron and an umbrella cheesecake.
You also have to try their rain puddle which is a sweet bun with apricot filling and a citrus brioche blueberry scone with clotted cream.
There will be seatings at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. from Wednesday to Sunday.
Raincouver Afternoon Tea at Notch 8
When: Available Wednesday to Sunday now until April 12th, 2020
Where: 900 West Georgia Street
Cost: $65 per adult, $32.50 per child
