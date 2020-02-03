Enjoy a high tea service like none other, courtesy of the Spa by JW at Parq Vancouver. Located on the 17th floor, the JW Marriott’s spa is a bright and airy space offering up unsurpassed views of the city.
Treat yourself to a variety of treatments, including a selection of massages, facials, manicures and pedicures. But we would definitely suggest stepping it up a notch by ending your spa experience on a high note.
Indulge in both sweet and savoury bites during a high tea service in a secluded room with your loved one or BFF, along with incredible views overlooking BC Place.
The afternoon tea service can be booked in addition to your spa service from Monday to Friday for $92 (a seating for two people). Your spa treatment must be a minimum of $100 per person to take advantage of the added feature.
The meal includes a selection of delicious canapes, decadent desserts (including macarons) and a variety of TWG teas.
After a relaxing spa session and a memorable meal—make sure to check out the spa’s other amenities, which include a fitness studio, steam room and a rooftop hot tub.
High Tea at the Spa by JW
When: Available to book along with your spa treatment from Monday to Friday
Where: JW Marriott Parq Vancouver, 39 Smithe Street
Cost: $92 for two
