One of North Vancouver’s newest brunch spots is giving diners who have trouble deciding on what to eat—the chance to have a taste of everything.

Head over to Seaside Provisions, part of the newly opened Seaside Hotel to indulge in a brunch of epic proportions.

Their menu has a vast array of breakfast favourites but you can have it all by ordering their Brunch Tower.

Much like a tower you’d see in an afternoon tea setting, it has tiers filled with bite-sized delicious brunch offerings for you to sample and share.

It features: avocado toast, fresh fruit, smoked salmon bagel, boardwalk parfait, eggs en coquette, freshly baked pastries and their signature jamon tots (a waffle made out of tater tots).

Brunch at Seaside Provisions

When: Brunch available daily from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Where: 125 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Cost: $49

