Seaside Provisions Has A Brunch Tower For When You Want It All

Meagan Gill | January 31, 2020
Food
Seaside Provisions
Photo: @bitesofvancouver /Instagram

One of North Vancouver’s newest brunch spots is giving diners who have trouble deciding on what to eat—the chance to have a taste of everything.

Head over to Seaside Provisions, part of the newly opened Seaside Hotel to indulge in a brunch of epic proportions.

Their menu has a vast array of breakfast favourites but you can have it all by ordering their Brunch Tower.

You Might Also Like: 

Much like a tower you’d see in an afternoon tea setting, it has tiers filled with bite-sized delicious brunch offerings for you to sample and share.

It features: avocado toast, fresh fruit, smoked salmon bagel, boardwalk parfait, eggs en coquette, freshly baked pastries and their signature jamon tots (a waffle made out of tater tots).

Seaside Provisions

Photo: @bitesofvancouver
/Instagram

Brunch at Seaside Provisions

When: Brunch available daily from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Where: 125 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Cost: $49

For more delicious eats in and around Metro Vancouver, check out our Food section.

Log in or create an account to save content