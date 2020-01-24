If you fancy yourself a wine and charcuterie connoisseur, you could do a lot worse than the Salt Tasting Room in Vancouver.

They specialize in “artisan cheese, small-batch cured meats, and phenomenal wines”, including custom tasting plates that allow visitors to mix and match until you find the perfect combination.

From a menu of 10 cheeses, 10 meats, and 10 condiments, visitors will be able to select 3 cheeses or meats and 3 condiments, which can then be paired with 3 wines. (You can choose the wines yourself, or you can leave it in their hands.)

Their menu of cheeses, meats, and condiments are constantly changing, which they hope makes each visit a unique and memorable experience.

For those who are still learning about their palette, their team of experts can also put together various tasting plates to get you started.

But let’s get to the main event: the wine. Sparklings, whites, orange, skin contact whites, rosés, sherries, meads, and more are all available by glass, with an entirely different menu of options for many of those categories available by the bottle.

Additionally, beer, cider, spirits, and cocktails are also on the menu.

And they have Happy Hour! It runs from 3:30 to 6:00 pm everyday, with various drinks under $10.

Whether you’re a wine connoisseur or still trying to develop your palette, it will likely be a great experience. (We’d also recommend you check out the massive upcoming Vancouver Wine Festival.)

Salt Tasting Room

Where: 45 Blood Alley Square, Vancouver, BC V6B 1C7

When: 3:30 pm to Various

For more great food experiences in Metro Vancouver, check out our Food section!