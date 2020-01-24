Joe Fortes’ Eggs Benny Bonanza Is Returning For All of February

Meagan Gill | January 24, 2020
Food
joe fortes
Photo: Joe Fortes

Calling all eggs benny enthusiasts! The iconic Benny Bonanza is set to return to Joe Fortes for the entire month of February.

The weekend brunch promotion will be in effect starting Feb. 1 and going on until March 1.

Diners can choose one of three options, all priced at just $12.95 each. The deal even includes the restaurant’s newest benny creation—the Braised Brisket Benedict.

Benny Options:

Braised Brisket Benedict

joe fortes

Photo: Joe Fortes

Slow roasted brisket with caramelized onions on a house made English muffin.

Fried Chicken Benedict

joe fortes

Photo: Joe Fortes

Crispy chicken with house made hot sauce on corn bread.

Shrimp & Chorizo Benedict

joe fortes

Photo: Joe Fortes

Sauteed chorizo sausage and shrimp on a house made English muffin.

Benny Bonanza at Joe Fortes

When: Available during weekend brunch service, Saturday-Sunday throughout February 2020

Where: 777 Thurlow Street, Vancouver

Cost: $12.95 each

