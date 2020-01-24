Calling all eggs benny enthusiasts! The iconic Benny Bonanza is set to return to Joe Fortes for the entire month of February.
The weekend brunch promotion will be in effect starting Feb. 1 and going on until March 1.
Diners can choose one of three options, all priced at just $12.95 each. The deal even includes the restaurant’s newest benny creation—the Braised Brisket Benedict.
Benny Options:
Braised Brisket Benedict
Slow roasted brisket with caramelized onions on a house made English muffin.
Fried Chicken Benedict
Crispy chicken with house made hot sauce on corn bread.
Shrimp & Chorizo Benedict
Sauteed chorizo sausage and shrimp on a house made English muffin.
Benny Bonanza at Joe Fortes
When: Available during weekend brunch service, Saturday-Sunday throughout February 2020
Where: 777 Thurlow Street, Vancouver
Cost: $12.95 each
